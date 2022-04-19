Bhim Army Demands FIR Against Raj Thackeray Over Loudspeaker Row & Derecognition Of MNS

In a key development, Chandrashekhar Azad-led Bhim Army demanded the derecognition of MNS over the loudspeaker row ignited recently by Raj Thackeray. Advocating the rights of Dalits, other backward classes and minorities, Bhim Army is perceived as an alternative to Mayawati-led BSP. Writing to the State Election Commission, Bhim Army national general secretary Ashok Kamble called for action against MNS in the wake of Thackeray allegedly trying to stoke communal violence in Maharashtra via his statements.

"I am informing you that there is a feeling of insecurity among the minorities as MNS founder and president Raj Thackeray recently tried to fuel communal tensions between two communities and gave statements with the aim of stoking Hindu-Muslim riots. The possibility of the deterioration of the law and order situation cannot be ruled out. Raj Thackeray has crushed constitutional principles. Before this, he had targeted North Indians and tried to damage the national integrity," the Bhim Army leader stressed.

In another letter addressed to Maharashtra DGP Rajneesh Seth, Kamble sought the registration of a case against Raj Thackeray. He opined that Section 297 of the Indian Penal Code should be invoked in the FIR which deals with a deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person. Moreover, he argued for a ban on Raj Thackeray's speeches till the culmination of Ramzan.

Here is Bhim Army's letter to EC:

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to MVA

Addressing a massive rally in Thane on April 12, MNS president Raj Thackeray demanded that PM Modi should formulate a Uniform Civil Code and a population control law in the country. He also asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Opining that this is not a religious but a social issue, he added, " I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do".

After a meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. Patil explained, "The State DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days".

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told the media, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law". As per sources, the Maharashtra DGP will chair a meeting of all Police Commissioners today to deliberate on this issue.