Bhima Koregaon Case Accused Moves HC Alleging 'planted Evidence'; NIA Refutes Charge

On Wednesday, activist Rona Wilson moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the NIA's case against him in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. In the application filed before the HC, his lawyer Sudeep Pasbola attached a digital forensic report from a Massachusetts-based forensic firm Arsenal Consulting which mentioned that someone hacked Wilson's laptop and planted 10 letters right before his arrest. It added that these letters which revealed a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi were the basis of the evidence against the accused.

After being approached by Pasbola, Arsenal Consulting examined the electronic copy of the activist's laptop on a pro-bono basis. Taking cognizance of this allegation, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram lambasted the Centre. According to him, the probe into the case needs to be investigated by a panel of independent jurists. However, sources told Republic TV that the 'planted evidence' charge did not hold merit.

As per sources, a strict “chain of custody” was maintained after the seizure of digital devices from Rona Wilson's Delhi residence on April 18, 2020. Thereafter, the Regional FSL Pune analysed the hard disk, CDs, laptop, mobile phones, memory cards etc. recovered from the activist and provided a forensic report including clone copy of the aforesaid devices. As per the report, there was no instance of tampering with the digital devices, sources added.

Moreover, sources said that it was hard to comprehend any malafide on part of the investigative agency as the Arsenal Consulting report noted that the laptop was compromised 22 months prior to his arrest. Also, it has been claimed that the context and incidents mentioned in the letters have been corroborated in the chargesheet by other oral, documentary and technical evidence. It has also been pointed out that none of the 16 incarcerated accused have been granted bail by any court.

What is the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA. The accused have been charged under Sections 120B, 115, 121, 121A, 124A, 153A, 201, 505(1)(b) and 34 of the IPC and sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

