Bhima Koregaon: Maharashtra Government Seeks Legal Action Against Transfer Of Cases To NIA

Condemning the transfer of Bhima-Koregaon cases to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) on Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the state government is seeking legal action against the transfer. He alleged that the Centre may have taken the step fearing that the someone close to the previous Fadnavis government may be troubled by the probe. He further stated that the Centre had erred in not confiding in the state government.

Maharashtra govt seeks legal action

"The Centre may be scared that those close to the previous government were in trouble due to the probe. Hence they might have taken this step. We have sought legal advice and will proceed accordingly," he said.

He added, "The investigation into the Bhima-Koregaon case was being done by Maharashtra police when the Centre transferred the cases to NIA. Before transferring the Centre should have taken the state government into confidence. As a home minister, I condemn this."

Centre takes over Bhima-Koregaon case

A day after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a review meeting with Pune police on the Bhima-Koregaon case, the NIA took over the probe. Deshmukh has condemned the move saying that the transfer happened without the state government's consent. The state government was mulling to constitute an SIT to review the evidence and probe into the case. Sources reported that the Pune police officials were unhappy with the new govt raising questions on their probe. BJP has hailed the move slamming the Aghadi govt for demoralising the police, while the Shiv Sena is yet to comment on it.

Draft Charges against the Elgar Parishad accused

Earlier on December 21, NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the police action against activists in the Elgar Parishad case. Draft charges have been framed against the nineteen accused including the nine activists - Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao by the police. The draft charges include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

It further state that some of the arrested are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. If convicted under 'waging war against India' faces the death sentence or imprisonment for life, as per IPC section 121. The police believe that the speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017 incited violence on January 1, 2018, which had resulted in the death of one person and several others had been injured. Currently, all accused are in jail after their bail pleas were rejected.