Bhima Koregaon Probe: Commission Summons Chiefs Of Six Political Parties From Maharashtra

In a major update, the Koregaon Bhima Commission has issued summons to six political party presidents from Maharashtra to appear before the commission. The Commission has ordered chiefs of parties including the Shiv Sena, Congress, and BJP to appear before the commission and file an affidavit before June 30. The leaders are ordered to give their oral statements before the body as well.

NCP President Sharad Pawar had earlier appeared before the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission and issued his statement. Following this, the Commission has now summoned presidents of six political parties in the state to follow suit and appear before it. The Commission, probing the January 2018 violence near a memorial in Maharashtra's Pune district, had earlier summoned several political leaders and officials in connection with the inquiry.

Now, state party chiefs including CM Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena, BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Raj Thackeray, Ramdas Athawale of Republic Party of India (A), and state Congress chief Nana Patole will have to appear before the Commission and file affidavits.

Summoning the leaders, the Commission stated that the presence of the political leaders is useful for the inquiry. It noted that apart from NCP chief Sharad Pawar, no party leaders made any efforts to respond to the Commission’s earlier notices. The inquiry commission will continue to collect statements from the leader, which will later be handed over to the Maharashtra government.

What is the Bhima Koregaon case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in the Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and left several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

