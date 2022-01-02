Bhiwani Landslide: Congress Claims Influential People Linked To Tragedy; Seeks Fair Probe

Claiming a conspiracy behind the Bhiwani landslide tragedy in which four mineworkers were crushed to death on New Year's Day, Congress MP Deepender Hooda has demanded a judicial investigation into the "heartwrenching" incident.

"I demand an investigation, not under the state, but monitored by the Supreme Court or High Court judge", said the Congress leader. He claimed that safety standards were not followed at the mining site which led to the deadly accident.

"We have come to know of people who are involved with the tragedy. These people are linked to the influential people", alleged Hooda. "Ten to 20 people are still trapped in the mines", he added.

Earlier, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda held the ML Khattar-led government responsible for the tragedy and demanded a court-monitored probe into the 'mining scam' that allegedly caused the landslide. The former CM questioned how mining activities were being undertaken at the site despite the Supreme Court’s direction to ‘not destroy’ the Aravalli Hills.

"Today, the news of the death of many labourers, many trapped and injured in the accident in Dadam-Bhiwani area is sad. I pay tribute to the dead and wish the injured a speedy recovery. How was the mining going on despite the Supreme Court`s direction not to destroy the Aravalli hills?," said Hooda in a tweet.

“The present Haryana government is fully responsible for this accident. A judicial inquiry should be conducted into the mining scam worth thousands of crores. Also, the government should give adequate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The government should ensure rescue operations and aid to the victims on a war footing,” he added.

Four killed in Bhiwani landslide, several feared trapped

Four people died in the landslide that took place in Bhiwani district at a mining site, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. The workers were reportedly travelling to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles. The district administration launched a rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident and also spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister also wished speedy recovery to those injured and informed that local administration is engaged in the rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: ANI