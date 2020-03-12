Petty Politics Begin? Bhopal Admin Takes Down BJP's Posters Welcoming Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Thursday removed the hoardings and banners put up across the city by the state BJP unit to welcome into its fold former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress and joined BJP a day ago. Scindia will return to Bhopal from Delhi to file his Rajya Sabha nomination. Sources say that he will file his nomination on Friday which is the last day. The Municipal Corporation workers were seen removing the hoardings and posters erected across the city.

Preparations underway to welcome Scindia

Earlier, some miscreants blackened the posters bearing Scindia's pictures, near Polytechnic Chouraha. The posters featured Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. In Bhopal, preparations are in full swing by the BJP to welcome Scindia.

Before heading to Bhopal, Scindia met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in the national capital. On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress and party leaders have been targetting Scindia for betraying the 18-year-long association with the party since he joined the archrival BJP. Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at his former party colleague, stating that "may God keep him safe in BJP". "I pray to God to keep Scindia safe in BJP," Singh tweeted.

BJP seeks floor test in MP assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday. "Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly Speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's Narottam Mishra said.

