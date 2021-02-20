Bhopal: Congress MLA Detained For Allegedly Shutting Markets To Protest Fuel Prices Hike

Congress MLA PC Sharma was arrested by the Habibganj Police for allegedly protesting against the fuel price hike and shutting down the markets without permission in Bhopal. However, the Congress party claimed that their party workers were peacefully requesting the shopowners to shut down the shutters. Congress also asserted that the 'Janata Band' called over the soaring prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas received a good response.

PC Sharma arrested in Bhopal

PC Sharma in his official statement said, "I was detained from the bus stop number 6 with other Congressmen while we were requesting the shop owners to get the shutters down. I have been brought to the central jail campus with other Congressmen." Later, he tweeted in Hindi, "I was arrested along with my fellow workers during the bandh called by Madhya Pradesh Congress.."

Sharing a video on his official Twitter handle, Sharma said, "On the request of Former Chief Minister Kamalnath, the Congress party called for the state-wide shutdown to protest against the rising fuel prices. Today, Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh remained closed and for that, I would like to thank all the businessmen, shopkeepers and all those who supported us. I thank the people of Madhya Pradesh for protesting in full swing against the fuel prices hike."

पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामों में निरंतर हो रही बेतहाशा वृद्धि व रसोई गैस के दामों में की गई मूल्य वृद्धि के विरोध में कांग्रेस द्वारा आज आधे दिन के मध्यप्रदेश बंद के आह्वान को पूर्ण सफल बनाने के लिए मै प्रदेश की जनता का आभार मानता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/nDBOydbsL5 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) February 20, 2021

He further added, "After the orders issued by the MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, police lathi-charged on the peaceful protestors of the Congress party. They put them behind the bars. I condemn this act. Being an MLA, I was meeting people of my constituency, during that, Habibganj Police arrested me and sent me to the Gandhinagar jail where our 25 members of our were already detained. The police detained several other party workers, under several sections, who were protesting in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. We condemn the governance of suppression run by the BJP".

Former MP CM called for state-wide shutdown

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalnath also supported the protest led by Congress leaders in Bhopal. Kamalnath tweeted, "Even after this close, we will not sit silent, our phased struggle against this price increase will continue, we are always standing with the people, this fight will continue." On the protest led by the Congress leaders in Bhopal, Kamalnath said, "At the behest of the BJP government, the administration carried out a repressive cycle on our workers in many districts, arresting our activists pleading for a peaceful shutdown but our Congressmen are not afraid of any repression."

भाजपा सरकार को सप्ताह के उस दिन का नाम 'अच्छा दिन' कर देना चाहिए जिस दिन डीजल-पेट्रोल के दामों में बढ़ोत्तरी न हो।



क्योंकि महंगाई की मार के चलते बाकी दिन तो आमजनों के लिए 'महंगे दिन' हैं। pic.twitter.com/JmssmGR5d2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 20, 2021

Earlier this morning, raising her voice against the rising fuel prices across the country, the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "The BJP government should rename that day of the week as 'Good Day' on which the prices of diesel and petrol do not increase. Because, due to inflation, the rest of the days are 'expensive days' for the common people." Several other senior Congress leaders led the protest against the fuel prices in the different parts of the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

