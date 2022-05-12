Bhopal: Youth Congress Leaders Stage Protest Against MP Govt Over Inflation, Unemployment

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress leaders and workers on May 12 staged a massive protest in Bhopal over rising inflation, fuel price, unemployment, corruption, irregularities in exams, atrocities on tribal people, and the law and order situation in the state

Congress workers planned to stage the protest at the Vyapam intersection on link road-1. However, police officials moved Congress leaders and workers in large numbers from the Vyapam intersection on Link Road-1 towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence.

Meanwhile, the Police is using water cannons and have installed barricades to stop the Youth Congress workers in front of the Red Cross Hospital. Heavy police is deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

State Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria stated that the ‘Bhopal Chalo Yuva Shankhnaad’ protest would be a peaceful protest. However, Congress leaders sat on a dharna and police chased them away with sticks leading to a massive dispute in the area.

Youth Congress workers and NSUI officials across the state were seen participating in the ‘Yuva Shankhnaad Hall Bol’ protest in Bhopal. The national president of the Youth Congress VB Srinivas along with the State Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria addressed the youth and said that we need to bring changes in all sectors of the society. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamla Nath, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, and Former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri also participated in the protest.

Youth Congress leaders lambast BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh

Speaking during the protest in Bhopal, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said, “Madhya Pradesh government have been collecting money from the unemployed. They have been collecting crores of money to find their foreign trips.”

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath addressed the Youth Congress Workers. He said, “I have got strength after coming here." Youth Congress national president VB Srinivas said, “Why government is not running bulldozers on the houses of Kingpin of unemployment and inflation. Officials of the Madhya Pradesh government are acting as security guards of other states and have forgotten Madhya Pradesh's atrocities.”

He further said, “Madhya Pradesh government has forgotten everything. The government is facing various issues including coal shortages.” The police detained Youth Congress national president VB Srinivas and other senior activists.

