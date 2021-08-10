Bhubaneswar Kalita Criticises Congress MPs For Rajya Sabha Ruckus, Asks Them To Introspect

A Rajya Sabha proceeding took a dramatic turn when opposition MPs lost their cool and climbed on the table. Amidst the discussion of the farm laws, anti-government slogans were raised. Vice-Chairman Bhubaneswar Kalita was bound to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. He later interacted with Republic TV and narrated his thoughts on this unfortunate turn of events.

While reflecting on this, Bhubaneswar Kalita interacted with Republic TV's Executive Editor, Niranjan Narayanaswamy and expressed his dissatisfaction with what transpired at the Upper House today. Kalita said, "Whatever has happened today in Rajya Sabha is very unfortunate. This is unusual for a member of a parliament to behave that way and has reduced the gravity of Rajya Sabha." Although Kalita confirmed that he was not present in his seat while the incident occurred, he thought that this behaviour was against parliamentary decorum. "I think they should introspect themselves and be part of a democratic institution like parliament in a better manner," Kalita added.

On being asked if the MP had come across this kind of situation, Kalita acknowledged that protest against a subject was always welcome, but something like this was unfortunate, and no member should adopt this kind of strategy to oppose. He said, "yes, sometimes, some members protest in the House. But that today turned out to be very extreme, and I have never witnessed anything like this before and it was an unfortunate turn of events."

What was Kalita referring to?

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Pratap Singh Bajwa crossed the line at a proceeding at the House when he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha char. He was accompanied by Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's Binoy Viswan and CPI's V Sivadasan. The other MP's sat on the table while disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi strongly condemned the conduct of the Congress MPs and termed the behaviour 'rowdy'. Speaking to the media after the adjournment of the monsoon session, Pralhad Joshi said Opposition MP's began to throw the rulebooks at the chair and BJP members during the discussion on farm laws.

