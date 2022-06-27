As the political crisis in Maharashtra reaches the doors of the Supreme Court, rebel Shiv Sena Minister Ekanath Shinde fired a tweet on Monday questioning how Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray could sit beside NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who had once arrested party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Do you not feel any pain while sitting in the cabinet with Chhagan Bhujbal who arrested Hindu Heart Emperor Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray? This question has been asked by Subhash Sabne. After the arrest of Balasaheb, Sabne was suspended for a year," tweeted Shinde.

His tweet was accompanied by a video of rebel MLA Subhash Sabne who recalled the days when Bhujbal directed the shocking arrest of Balasaheb Thackeray. "I want to tell Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Ji Thackeray. The man who sent Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray to jail, you sit beside him today in the Cabinet. At least 12 of us Shiv Sainiks were expelled for this for one year," he recalled.

Bal Thackeray's controversial arrest

In July 2000, ex-Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Chhagan Bhujbal ordered the arrest of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, a move which sent shockwaves across the country. The action was directed against him for writing editorials in party mouthpiece Samaana, from December 1992 to January 1993 which he claimed 'incited' communal violence post the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Bal Thackeray was arrested on 25 July 2000, and taken to a chief metropolitan magistrate's court which threw out the case and ordered his immediate release. Although brief, the move to arrest Thackeray had met with massive backlash with even the NCP later conceding that it was a 'mistake'. Chhagan Bhujbal presently serves as the Minister of Food and Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Eknath Shinde to chair key meeting, SC hearing underway

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has called a meeting at 2 PM to discuss the future course of action. The Supreme Court is currently hearing the plea of the Shiv Sena rebels against the disqualification proceedings and the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Legislative Party leader.

On Sunday, Uday Samant became the 9th Minister in the Maharashtra government to join the rebels. Apart from Eknath Shinde, the other Ministers in the rebel camp include Gulabrao Patil, Shamburaje Desai, Dada Bhuse, Uday Samant, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumare, Rajendra Yadravkar, and Bachchu Kadu. At present, Aaditya Thackeray and Subhash Desai are the only Shiv Sena Ministers in the Cabinet who are backing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.