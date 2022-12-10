Bhupendra Patel Elected As Leader Of BJP Legislative Party, To Continue As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel will continue as Gujarat Chief Minister for a second term after the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive and record victory in the assembly elections. Patel was elected as the legislative party leader in a meeting of the BJP MLAs on Saturday, December 10. Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi said, "Bhupendra Patel has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party."

Interacting with media personnel after being elected as the leader of the BJP's legislative party leader, Patel said that he will perform his duty as the CM of Gujarat and will not break the faith that the people of Gujarat and PM Modi have in him.

When asked if the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be taken up in the first cabinet meeting of the new government, Patel said, "The committee has been formed. Work will be done on the basis of their recommendation." It is pertinent to mention that the implementation of UCC was the key point in the BJP's manifesto for Gujarat elections with which it went for votes.

On Friday, Bhupendra Patel tendered his resignation along with his entire cabinet to Gujarat Governor to pave the way for the formation of a new government in the state after the ruling BJP won a landslide victory in the just concluded assembly elections.

Notably, Patel will take oath on December 12, BJP state president CR Paatil confirmed after the party's landslide victory in the 2022 assembly elections winning 156 of the 182 seats. The oath-taking ceremony will take place in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "All anti-Gujarat forces have been defeated by people of the state," CR Paatil had said.

A dedicated party worker, who made his way up in state politics from the municipality level, Bhupendra Patel was a surprise choice for the top post when the BJP decided to effect a regime change, replacing the entire ministry in 2021, a year before the elections. Before becoming Gujarat's CM in September 2021, Patel was not a known face outside Ahmedabad and even within party circles.

Born in Ahmedabad, Bhupendra Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, previously held by the former Gujarat CM and now Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. The BJP leader won the seat by over 1.17 lakh votes in 2017, the highest margin in that poll.

In the results declared on Thursday, Patel retained the Ghatlodia seat, which is a part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union minister Amit Shah, with a margin of 1,92,263 votes. Patel got 2,13,530 votes while his opponent Amee Yajnik (Congress) got only 21,267 votes.