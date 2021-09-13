On Monday, first-time BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat replacing Vijay Rupani who served as the CM from 2016 to 2021. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. On this occasion, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were present. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his other Cabinet colleagues Mansukh Mandaviya, Darshana Jardosh and Parshottam Rupala also attended the ceremony.

Rupani's departure a year ahead of polls

In an unforeseen development on September 11, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. Addressing a press briefing, Rupani remarked, "I thank BJP for giving me important responsibility as Chief Minister. I kept getting the guidance of PM Modi Ji. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity I got in the development journey of Gujarat".

While BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Gujarat in-charge Bhupender Yadav were already present in the state, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Tomar were rushed as observers. Though rumours suggested that Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Cabinet Minister RC Faldu and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia were the top contenders for the post, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party on September 12. Belonging to the dominant Patidar caste, Patel is a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes.

Cabinet announcement soon

Bhupendra Patel is perceived to be a close aide of Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel who won from this seat earlier. An engineer, Bhupendra Patel has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Having faced a backlash over the Patidar agitation, Patel's appointment is seen as BJP's attempt to bolster their chances for re-election in the 2022 Assembly election.

As per sources, top BJP leaders such as Patel, BJP state president CR Paatil and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav will participate in a crucial meeting soon to finalise the Cabinet. Thus, the fate of ex-Deputy CM Nitin Patel is likely to be sealed during these deliberations. Sources added that the list of Ministers will be declared either later on Monday or by September 14 at the latest.