Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM As BJP Begins Historic 7th Term In The State

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive victory in the Gujarat assembly elections, Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of the state for a second consecutive term. Patel was administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister of the state by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states attended Patel's oath-taking ceremony.

The development came after the saffron party registered a massive victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections by bagging 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly, its highest-ever poll tally in the state. The Opposition Congress could manage only 17 seats while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party could win just five seats. Three seats went to Independent candidates while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won a lone seat in the state.

The new Gujarat Cabinet

Soon after BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of the state, 17 other newly-elected MLAs also took oath as Gujarat ministers. the MLAs that took oath alongside Patel are:

Kanubhai Desai Rushikesh Patel Raghavji Patel Balwantsinh Rajput Kunwarji Bavaliya Mulobhai Bera Kuber Dindor Bhanuben Babariya Harsh Sanghavi Jagdish Vishwakarma Purshottam Solanki Bachubhai Khabad Mukesh Patel Praful Panseriya Bhikhusinh Parmar Kunwarji Halpati Naresh Patel

Political journey of Bhupendra Patel

The 62-year-old Bhupendra Patel began his political career as a member of Memnagar municipality in 1995. He served the municipality for over a decade, becoming Chairman of the local body during 1999-2000 and 2004-2006.



Notably, Patel became the 17th Chief Minister of the state on September 13, 2021, after the then Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned before completing his five-year tenure. He got elected as an MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency (Ahmedabad) in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections.

Interestingly, Patel, in the 2022 assembly polls broke his own record and once again won from the Ghatlodia constituency by a staggering margin of 1,91,000 votes.