Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath As Gujarat CM In Grand Ceremony Today, PM Modi To Attend

After a massive victory in the Gujarat assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister for a second consecutive term in a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar on Monday, December 12. The MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th CM of the state by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm.

The grand ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari. The Chief Ministers of the BJP-led states and allies will also attend the oath-taking ceremony at Gandhinagar.

Notably, to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Patel, PM Modi reached Ahmedabad on Sunday and participated in a roadshow after BJP's record-breaking victory in the Gujarat assembly elections wherein the saffron party bagged 156 of the 182 seats.

Landed in Ahmedabad to a very warm welcome by the people. Tomorrow, will be attending the oath taking ceremony of the new Gujarat Government. pic.twitter.com/CxxJH6xyQl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

'Young faces could be inducted in Gujarat cabinet': Sources

As per the sources, around 20 cabinet ministers will also take an oath along with Bhupendra Patel on Monday in Gandhinagar. On Sunday, sources revealed to Republic that PM Modi chaired a key meeting on the Gujarat cabinet on Saturday night at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi wherein it was decided to replace at least half a dozen ministers. Young faces could be inducted into Bhupendra Patel's new cabinet, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that before the Gujarat elections, PM Modi held a review meeting of state ministers where he reviewed their performances.