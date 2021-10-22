The buzz over the change in the guards in Chhattisgarh continues to loom as the incumbent Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel has turned all guns blazing and refused to budge from the position of power. Sources informed Republic Media Network on Friday that the Congress High Command has sent a strong message to the Chhattisgarh CM and has asked him to report to Delhi on October 25 or 26 to resolve the ongoing dispute over 2.5 years Chief Minister’s seat-sharing agreement.

Congress High Command summons Baghel to Delhi

Sources informed that Rahul Gandhi was likely to take a call on the issue that has been longing for months now. The party is considering taking stern action against Baghel if he doesn’t budge the CM seat-sharing pact, which he agreed upon earlier, sources informed. Speculations are also rife that a meeting of the legislature party can also be called to resolve the dispute, similar to the one that happened in Punjab by appointing an observer from the party.

Bhupesh Baghel invited Congress High Commands’ wrath as he didn’t respond to Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s call, who invited her to visit Delhi on Thursday. Instead, he is also speculated to have threatened Sonia Gandhi of ‘dire consequences if he was replaced. This comes after, Rahul Gandhi’s advisor Sachin Rao also visited him to discuss the matter out and pacify him to let TS Singh Deo be the chief minister of the state for the next 2.5 years.

Baghel threatens Congress of 'dire consequences'

If Baghel is forced to leave, it is expected that he will start a new party with his 10-12 MLAs, for which the preparations are already underway, according to sources. The OBC community's youth have been extensively campaigning across the state, and they have purportedly threatened to lead violent protests if Baghel abdicates for Deo. This latest development comes only days after the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh gathered around a dozen MLAs to his residence on October 18 in a show of strength. When it comes to the 2.5-year sharing arrangement with state Health Minister TS Singh Deo, he has stuck his foot down and ruled out the option of resigning.

The tension doesn’t seem to end for the Congress high command, who have been surrounded with controversies for quite some time. After Punjab, Chhattisgarh, another state where Congress still hold power, has become a point of internal rifts and intra- party contention.

(Image: PTI)