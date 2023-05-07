Bhupesh Baghel Attacks PM For Staying 'busy' In Karnataka Polls While 'Manipur' Is Burning

Manipur is burning, Indian soldiers are dying, and our Prime Minister is busy campaigning for his party in Karnataka, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, attacking PM Modi for being too busy campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka. CM Baghel also stated that Karnataka, that is going to polls on May 10, is also under darkness because there is no "clear discussion" on what the saffron party will do for the people of Karnataka and PM Modi 'is keeping quiet on these pertinent issues'. Bhupesh Baghel also said PM Modi is maintaining silence and "not doing anything for Manipur."

Bhupesh Baghel attacks PM for staying 'busy' in Karnataka polls and not 'doing anything for Manipur'

#WATCH | "PM is busy doing campaigns in Karnataka. Northeast is burning, soldiers are dying, but PM is not saying anything. There is no discussion on what they will do in the interest of the people of Karnataka, they are just campaigning and seeking votes," Chhattisgarh CM… pic.twitter.com/8tUJaHuStR May 7, 2023

"Our PM is busy doing campaigns in Karnataka. The Northeast is burning, soldiers are dying, but the PM is not saying anything. There is no discussion on what they will do in the interest of the people of Karnataka; they are just campaigning and seeking votes," said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru.

Baghel's remarks have come at a time when the people of Manipur are witnessing violent clashes for the past three days, which now has come under control but has resulted in more than 50 deaths, dislocation of nearly 16,000 people, and large-scale damage to property. Baghel, in his address to the media, also mentioned the recent attack on Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir where at least five jawans were killed in an attack by terrorists.

'He is greedy': Chhattisgarh CM slams Himanta Biswa Sharma

In a separate interview, CM Bhupesh Baghel also launched a sharp attack on Assam's CM, Himanta Biswa Sharma. Calling him a greedy politician who changed his party, which gave him his identity, Baghel said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma changed his party. No one is as greedy as he is. The Congress Party has given him the identity... What is his morality to accuse Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?" says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Bengaluru.