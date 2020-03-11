Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Throws Weight Behind Kamal Nath's Impending 'masterstroke'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday backed the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh amid the political crisis. Baghel said, "How many people were there in BJP MLAs meeting, what number do they have? The government will survive, it is just the beginning, Kamal Nath Ji's moves have not come to light yet." On Tuesday also, Kamal Nath's MLAs had spoken of a 'masterstroke', saying 'Picture abhi baaki hai'.

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. The Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Currently, Kamal Nath has called all his MLAs to an emergency meeting but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs have attended.

BJP 'welcomes' Scindia

BJP's Narottam Mishra on Tuesday morning said that senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'welcome to join' the saffron party if he wishes to. "Scindia Ji is definitely welcome to join BJP if he wishes to. Our party inducts even grass-root level workers, then Scindia Ji is a tall leader," said Mishra. Scindia is likely to join the party on Wednesday.

