The Congress party has stepped up its ante against the Uttar Pradesh government ahead of the state assembly elections in 2022. On Monday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government is staring at an anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh. Baghel, who has been appointed as Congress senior observer for the UP assembly polls has also claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government will not retain power in the state after the assembly elections next year.

"There is anti-incumbency against the BJP government in UP. From farmers, youth, Scheduled communities to traders, everyone is upset with the CM. The Yogi government will not retain power in the state." Baghel told reporters

Recently, a Congress delegation comprising of party leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met the families of farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. Moreover, Baghel also slammed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh who had criticised him for visiting Lakhimpur Kheri.

"After the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Chhattisgarh BJP had protested in the state. What is the connection of violence happening in West Bengal with Chhattisgarh? The BJP adopts double standard in everything." he said

'Congress will form govt in UP'

Earlier on Sunday, Bhupesh Baghel exuded confidence and declared that the grand old party will form the next government under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress has started off its election campaign in the state, with its first mega rally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. The party has selected top leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tewari, PL Punia, Vivek Bansal, and Ajay Kumar Lallu. Amid the recent violence in Lakhimpur, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Yogi Adityanath government and stated that it was time to change the governance in Uttar Pradesh.

"Whether it is Sonbhadra, Unnao, Hathras, all the victims demanded justice but there is no hope from the government." she said

