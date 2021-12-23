Addressing a rally in Lakhimpur, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday, alleged that the district collector had warned him from talking about the Lakhimpur massacre. Baghel, Congress' UP election in-charge, added that he was told not to talk about Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, who mowed down farmers. Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish and nine others have been arrested in connection to the Lakhimpur violence.

Baghel: 'Was told not to speak on Lakhimpur'

"When we were preparing for this rally, Collector refused to permit it. When we asked why he said you can rally but don't mention the Lakhimpur incident, don't talk about farmers. I, who was born in a farm family and now become CM due to Congress, will not talk about farmers? I was told that you cannot talk about that Teni's son who mowed down farmers in Lakhimpur."

"Is this democracy? Yogiji keeps saying he has stopped Gundaraj, but Collector is the biggest Gunda who is issuing orders that a CM can't speak here. Why can't we meet the victims' kin? We did it. Do whatever you want to do, Bhupesh Baghel will stand here." The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Last week, the Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the October 3 incident a "pre-planned conspiracy". The report also states that the driver of the SUV (allegedly Ashish Mishra) drove the vehicle with an "intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence". The district court has ordered adding attempt to murder charges against Ashish Mishra Teni and other accused. There have been rising calls from Opposition for Union MoS Ajay Mishra's dismissal from the Union cabinet.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A scribe was also killed in the clash. Union MoS Ajay Mishra has maintained his son's innocence, refuting the farmers' claims. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.