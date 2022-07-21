Bhupesh Baghel Defends Sonia Amid ED Grilling; 'Person Who Declined Prime Ministership...'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel came in defence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi after the latter appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the National Herald scam case. Noting that the Congress chief is currently not keeping well, Baghel accused the BJP of playing vendetta politics with Sonia Gandhi. Baghel went on and stated that a person who declined Prime Ministership twice is being accused of involvement in a scam.

Bhupesh Baghel said, "Sonia Gandhi has been summoned to the ED office. This is the same woman who was married to PM Rajiv Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi has not been well, of late. And yet, the BJP is after her. The BJP is blinded by their desire for revenge. The same person who declined Prime Ministership, not once but twice, has been accused of involvement in a Rs 90 crore scam."

Apart from Bhupesh Baghel, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot too launched a blistering attack on the Centre over the ED interrogation of Gandhi. Condemning the ED summons, Gehlot stated that if required, the ED officials could have gone to Sonia Gandhi's residence, taking into consideration her age and recent health issues.

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday as part of interrogation linked to the National Herald money laundering case. Gandhi, 75, was led by her Z+ category CRPF security protection when she arrived at the federal investigation agency's headquarters at Vidyut Lane. Sonia Gandhi, was accompanied by her children - Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi as she appeared before the agency.

Gandhi's appearance today comes after skipping the prior summons on June 8 and June 21 owing to COVID-19. It is pertinent to mention here that the ED last month quizzed Rahul Gandhi for five days in connection with the same case.

National Herald case

In a 2013 private criminal complaint, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy charged Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others with plotting to defraud and misappropriate funds. He made a point of highlighting the fact that Young Indian Pvt. Limited had to pay just Rs. 50 lakh to be granted the right to pursue the Rs. 90.25 crore in debt that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owes Congress. After the court disproved suspicions that the Gandhi mother and son would flee the country, they were granted bail on December 19, 2015, in exchange for submitting a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 each.