Differing with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel made it clear that farmers are welcome to stage protests in his state. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he highlighted that Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi played a huge role in the farmers' stir in Delhi while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had organised Kisan Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Observing that farmers are protesting against the three agrarian laws across India, Baghel declared his government's support to them provided they ask for it.

On Monday, Singh triggered a controversy when he highlighted that the protests continuing at 113 sites in Punjab are having a detrimental economic impact. While mentioning that the state Assembly had enacted laws to negate the adverse impact of the agrarian legislation, he lamented that they were yet to be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent. Maintaining that the Punjab government has always supported farmers, he urged them to shift their stir to Haryana and Delhi in order to pressurise the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

After facing criticism from AAP, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, the Punjab CM on Tuesday accused the farmers of giving a "political twist" to his remarks. Reiterating that continued protests by farmers in Punjab are "uncalled for", he asserted that they all are victims of BJP's apathy. He added, "If stir continues in Punjab we'll lose out on jobs, revenue, investment. Already grain storage and procurement is getting badly affected".

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.