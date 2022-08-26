Bhupesh Baghel Downplays Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Exit From Congress; Says ‘Will Have No Impact’

The resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress will not harm the party, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said and further added that Azad got all that he could have got from the party. CM Baghel also alleged Azad was trying to weaken the party by remaining in the party fold.

Significantly in a string of high-level exits from the grand old party in recent times, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also quit the Congress on August 26 writing a stinging letter to the interim president Sonia Gandhi. Moreover, five more senior Congress leaders from the Jammu and Kashmir Congress also followed Azad and stepped down in a mark of support for Ghulam Nabi Azad.

‘Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit will not have any impact on the party’: Bhupesh Baghel

“He (Ghulam Nabi Azad) was constantly trying to harm the party by remaining in the party fold and now his fight is over. He got full respect from Congress; he was made a Union minister, Congress General Secretary, and Chief Minister. He got all the possible leadership positions from the party. He was also given a key responsibility in the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. I don't think his exit will have any impact on the party,” said Chhattisgarh CM Baghel.

He was constantly trying to harm the party. Congress has given him full respect; made him cabinet minister & CM. His exit will cause no loss to the party: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from Congress pic.twitter.com/rVhD0ks1Jn — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 26, 2022

Five more leaders from J&K Congress step down

Apart from Azad, former MLA and Minister from J&K, RS Chib also decided to leave the party. Republic TV learnt from sources that Azad personally called Chib and thanked him for his support. Additionally, five more Congress leaders and Ex-Ministers of the dissolved J&K assembly - GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram also resigned. "We the following legislators also Ex-ministers of the dissolved J&K hereby resign from all the positions holding in the Congress party and also resign from the primary membership of the party in support of Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad. (sic), as per the resignation letter of the Ex-Ministers of the dissolved J&K Assembly.

Ghulam Nabi Azad ends 50-year relationship with Congress

Earlier on August 26, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad snapped ties with the party including its primary membership. In a five-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that he does so with a "heavy heart". Azad stated that the grand old party lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the "coterie" that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India.

He slammed Rahul Gandhi in the letter and said that post his entry into politics, particularly after 2013, "the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him." He added, "All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."

Image: PTI