Bhupesh Baghel Dubs Deputy Secretary's Arrest A 'political Act' As ED's Probe Intensifies

Breaking his silence on the arrest of his Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate. Taking to Twitter on Friday, he dubbed it a 'political act' and vowed to fight against this will full strength. Earlier in the day, a PMLA court in Raipur remanded her to ED custody for 4 days in pursuance of the money laundering probe related to the illegal mining case. While seeking her remand, the central agency mentioned that she might have purchased land from the money coming from the coal scam.

The ED has alleged that an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen. Previously, it arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal in connection with this case. At present, all of them are languishing in jail.

Baghel's tirade against agencies

On November 27, Bhupesh Baghel accused the central investigative agencies of ill-treating people called for questioning. The Chhattisgarh CM clarified that the ED and the Income Tax department should take legal action against those involved in corruption. However, he made it clear that illegal acts by these agencies won't be acceptable. Maintaining that people of the state are very angry over the treatment meted out to suspects, he claimed that false cases were being filed to fulfill a political conspiracy.

Bhupesh Baghel alleged, "Serious complaints such as summoning people on the spot, forcibly lifting them out of their homes, making them sit in a murga position, forcing them to make confessions under pressure, threatening them to rot in jail for life, keeping them without food and water till late night are being received. Without informing the local police, they are raiding with CRPF. Complaints have been received from the officials that some people are being beaten with rods, some have broken legs and some have lost their hearing."

The senior Congress leader added that officials have been instructed to inform the Centre about all these incidents and put an end to them. Calling for videography of interrogation sessions, the Chhattisgarh CM stressed, "We will cooperate fully in the legal investigation. If such complaints are received by us further, then the state police will be legally compelled to take action. We are committed to the safety of our citizens".