Bhupesh Baghel Gives Prashant Kishor Taste Of His Own Words; 'poaching Won't Help TMC'

In a fiery exchange, senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel blazed guns at poll-strategist Prashant Kishor after the latter expressed doubts over the grand old party's revival.

In a subtle dig at the INC, Kishor had stated that people who are expecting a 'quick, spontaneous revival' of the Congress-led Opposition based on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are in for a 'big disappoinment'. He also asserted that there are no 'quick fix solutions' for the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness within the party.

People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappoinment.



Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) October 8, 2021

'No quick-fix solutions to becoming national party': Baghel tells TMC

Bhupesh Baghel has now hit back at the election strategist, whose company I-PAC is creating a roadmap for the Trinamool Congress to defeat BJP at the national level.

"People looking for a 'national' alternative based on poaching INC functionaries, who can’t win even their own seats, is in for a big disappointment," said Baghel, taking a swipe at the TMC.

He was referring to the recent induction of ex-Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro into the TMC. The senior Congress leader was reportedly approached by Prashant Kishor, which inspired his decision to switch loyalties. Baghel accused Mamata Banerjee's party of poaching Congress leaders in election-going states when she failed to retain her own Nandigram seat against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

People looking for a “national” alternative based on poaching INC functionaries who can’t win even their own seats is in for a big disappointment.



Unfortunately, to become a national alternative deep-rooted and concerted efforts are needed and there are no quick- fix solutions. — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 8, 2021

Prashant Kishor's comment on the Congress came months after there were reports indicating that he might join the party. Back in July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also held a meeting with top leaders Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, and AK Antony to discuss Prashant Kishor's induction. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi had met Prashant Kishor at least three times in a span of one week to discuss the revival of Congress.

