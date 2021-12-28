Bhupesh Baghel Questions ECI's Credibility 'as They Attended A Meeting Called By PMO'

Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) meeting with Union Health Ministry officials, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has now questioned the Central election agency’s credibility. Baghel raised a question as to whether the ruling BJP was conspiring with the ECI to postpone the elections. The Election Commission had held a meeting on Monday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the five states that are going into the polls next year.

Reacting to talks about postponing the upcoming Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that there were only a few cases of COVID-19 caused by Omicron in the country. He alleged that the Election Commission’s moves have been questionable lately. “Today there're only a few cases of Omicron. Is BJP conspiring to postpone elections? There're many speculations. Election Commission's credibility as an independent institution is suspicious nowadays as they attended a meeting called by PMO,” Bhupesh Baghel told media.

The ECI convened a meeting with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry to discuss the ongoing coronavirus situation in the poll-bound states. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was also present at the meeting that took place on Monday. Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab are all set to elect new state legislators next year.

Allahabad HC requests PM Modi to delay UP polls

The meeting came after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday made a request to the ECI to immediately postpone the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The court requested to further push the polls for 1-2 months considering the newly spreading Omicron COVID variant. The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ECI to ban all rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state with immediate effect. Several other lawyers and leaders have also raised concern in holding the election amid the rising Omicron scare in the country.

Omicron cases in India

A total of 578 Omicron cases were registered from 19 states and UTs on Monday. The majority of infections have been recorded from Delhi with 142 cases closed followed by Maharashtra with 141 cases, Kerala with 57, and Gujarat with 49. In view of the rise in coronavirus and Omicron cases, multi-disciplinary central teams have also been deployed in 10 identified states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Mizoram, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab. In light of the cases, state governments have already started reimposing night curfews and restrictions for addressing the spread of the virus.

