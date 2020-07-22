Bhupesh Baghel Rejects Young-Old Divide In Congress, Downplays Impact Of Pilot's Rebellion

Commenting on the Rajasthan political crisis, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday affirmed that Congress would not be affected by Sachin Pilot's rebellion. Recalling that Pilot had become an MP, Union Minister and Rajasthan Congress Committee chief at a young age, Baghel rejected the notion that Congress had failed to provide him opportunities. Taking an indirect swipe at Congress-turned BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pilot, he opined that opportunists indulging in blackmailing was detrimental for India's democracy.

He also accused BJP of going to any extent to form the government in states in which it did not have a majority. According to him, the era of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani was over, leading to a situation where BJP is no longer a party of ethics and character. On being asked about young leaders being denied chances in the party, Baghel quipped that he himself was a young leader. He added that there was no need for the Congress party to introspect over the revolt of leaders like Scindia and Pilot.

The rift in Rajasthan Congress

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities.

Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting. Furthermore, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened on July 14. Subsequently, Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and the PCC chief. After the Assembly Speaker issued a disqualification notice to the Pilot camp, they moved the Rajasthan HC to quash the notice.

On Tuesday, a two-judge bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta reserved the order till July 24. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi approached the SC to stay the HC proceedings over the disqualification notice. Following this, the Pilot camp filed a caveat petition in the apex court. They urged the court that no order should be passed without hearing their side.

