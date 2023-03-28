Bhupesh Baghel Revels In US Interference Over Rahul, Welcomes 'Support From Outside'

After the United States (US) intervened in India's internal matter to back Rahul Gandhi on March 28 following his disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel welcomed the foreign comment and intensified ‘democracy under threat’ campaign.

He said, “In today’s context, there is a threat to democracy. Hence, we’re getting support from both inside (like-minded opposition parties) and outside (US).” He went on to slam the Centre for oppressing voices soaring against the government.

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference on ‘Democracy Dis'Qualified’ in Lucknow, he also said, "The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a MP came after he questioned the government on PM Modi's relations with Gautam Adani. The Prime Minister and other BJP leaders are mum on Adani-Hindenberg issue. It's being said that attack on Adani is an attack on country. BJP is trying to divert the issue."

"A 'dictator' was trying to scare someone who is telling the whole nation don't be afraid. BJP wants to weaken the democracy and action against Gandhi was its "living example". The BJP has been misusing various institutions and wants to suppress their voices. It wants to murder democracy. When the court has given him (Gandhi) an opportunity to appeal, then why has such action (disqualification) been taken in a hurry," he added.

US intervenes and backs Rahul Gandhi

Earlier today, the US mentioned that it's observing all the developments related to the case of Rahul Gandhi in India. It also added that strengthening of democratic values and freedom of expression remains to be the cornerstone of the relations between both countries. The comment comes days after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following conviction in a defamation case by a Gujarat court.

The US Principal Dy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said, "Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh CM, Bhupesh Baghel, in his one of the initial response to Rahul's disqualification, mentioned that a situation of autocracy and emergency is in the country and efforts are being made to suppress the voice of those who raise voice in the country’s interest. "The dictator is afraid when people stop fearing him," he added.