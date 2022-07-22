As Congress president Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, July 21 as part of interrogation linked to the National Herald money laundering case, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel came in defence of the Congress chief by challenging the BJP government at the Centre. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that if BJP has courage, it should install cameras and live stream the Enforcement Directorate's interrogation of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money-laundering case.

While addressing a protest staged by Congress in front of the ED office on Thursday in Raipur, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of exploiting central agencies against opposition parties.

While speaking to media in his local language Chattisgarhi, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “ED should install cameras in the office where they were questioning Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and share its links to all news channels or allow news channels to place cameras inside the room. The country wants to know their questions and replies by Sonia Gandhi. If the BJP government at the Centre has courage, then let the ED put cameras at the place where Sonia Gandhi is being questioned. Does Centre hold that kind of courage? The country wants to where scam has taken place in the National Herald case.”

While taking into consideration Gandhi’s age and recent health issues, the Congress leader said that the BJP government has been harassing a 75-year-old woman who is in poor health by letting the ED summon her to its office. CM Baghel further added that officials could have a written statement from the Congress president instead of calling her to the ED office.

CM Baghel further asked, “Why don’t ED officials take action against Chhattisgarh’s former chief minister Raman Singh who faced allegations of corruption.”

In the protest, which was staged by Congress at Raipur, the capital of Chattisgarh, several other ministers including state Congress chief Mohan Markam, party MLAs, and senior leaders were present.

Sonia Gandhi at ED office

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. She was escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security personnel upon her arrival at the headquarters of the federal investigation agency on Vidyut Lane. She was also accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra on Thursday.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi missed the previous summons on June 8 and June 21 as she tested positive for COVID-19. It is important to note that Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for five days last month in connection with the same National Herald case.

National Herald Case

BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to defraud in a 2013 private criminal case. He stressed that Young Indian Pvt. Limited only had to pay Rs. 50 lakh to be given the authority to pursue the Rs. 90.25 crore in debt that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owes Congress. The Gandhi mother and son were granted bail on December 19, 2015, in exchange for paying a personal bond in the amount of Rs. 50,000 each after the court dispelled suspicions that they might flee the country.