Bhupesh Baghel Sparks Row By Using Pakistan Anecdote To Pan ED Raids In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sparked a row by drawing a parallel between the alleged bias of the central agencies to the situation in Pakistan. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he reiterated that the ED raids in the state construed an abuse of power by the BJP at the Centre. He contended that the saffron party was misuing the ED just like the Pakistan cricket team would be helped by the on-field umpires on its home soil during the yesteryears.

Bhupesh Baghel remarked, "You are taking action only for political gain. I said so yesterday also. BJP is not able to fight us directly in Chhattisgarh. That's why, it is misusing ED, IT and DRI. Earlier in Pakistan, the 2 umpires would play with 11 players. Their situation is like this. BJP is not able to fight. So, it has included the umpire."

Earlier on September 26, Baghel issued a veiled warning against officials of the central investigative agencies including the ED and Income Tax department. Addressing a gathering at the Agrasen Festival in Bhilai Nagar, he highlighted that there was a limit to tolerating the action taken by the central agencies. Thereafter, he exhorted people to visit any police station in the state and file a case against any official of the central agencies who they feel is harassing them unnecessarily.

Massive seizure in ED raids

In a big development on October 11, the ED conducted raids at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh including the capital Raipur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba and other districts. As per sources, the searches covered the premises of three IAS officers including Raigarh District Collector Ranu Sahu, businessmen including Suryakant Tiwari and politicians of Congress including ex-MLA and chairman of the state's seed development corporation Agni Chandrakar. The ED took cognizance of an Income Tax Department complaint and charge sheet to file a case under sections of the PMLA.

The central agency's money laundering investigation reportedly pertains to the alleged illegal commissions sourced by certain entities from transporters in Chhattisgarh. Overall, it seized Rs.4 crore in cash, unaccounted jewellery and incriminating documents from the premises of those raided. In an astonishing development, sources told Republic TV that Sahu was found absconding when her official residence was searched and is yet to respond to the ED's notice. Moreover, even the Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary has not asked her to immediately come back and cooperate with the investigation, sources added.