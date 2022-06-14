High-octane drama unfolded outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday as top Congress leaders were taken into custody for creating ruckus ahead of Rahul Gandhi's summoning. Senior leaders including Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, and others were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road Police Station amid intensified protests over ED action against Rahul Gandhi.

Those detained also included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, whose video had gone viral on Monday, as he fled from a police official.

Speaking to reporters during detention, Baghel told reporters, "Our protest will continue... what happened to ED cases against BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Narayan Rane?... I've been detained.

On Monday too, senior leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala, and K.C. Venugopal were detained along with 459 Congress protestors in New Delhi.

Delhi | Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and others detained as they protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/S8nBWXEQqh — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi & others taken into police custody; being taken to an unknown destination. pic.twitter.com/vmTYRIzj5Q — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

The protests come ahead of Rahul Gandhi's second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the National Herald scam case. Notably, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been asked to join the interrogation on June 23.

National Herald case against Gandhis

In 2013, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint, accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals Limited worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’ to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crores that AJL owed to the Congress.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.