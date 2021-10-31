Bhupesh Baghel Targets UP CM, Says 'people Have Decided To Vote Out The Yogi-led BJP Govt'

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly election next year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday targetted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the people have decided to vote out the Yogi-led BJP government in the upcoming polls. Baghel alleged that people are angry over the state government's handling of issues like unemployment, farmers and inflation.While addressing a public rally, he also claimed that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh are impressed with the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes and want such implementation in their state as well.

Speaking to the the media, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "In the upcoming UP elections, unemployment, farm laws and inflation are the main issues in the state. People of the state are angry and disappointed with the state government over the handling of these issues."

"The farmers of UP are impressed with the Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes and want the implementation of such schemes in UP also. The people have decided to vote out the BJP government in UP in the upcoming polls," he added.

UP CM Yogi In Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur on Saturday, and addressed party workers in a bid to gear them up ahead of the state Legislative Assembly elections approaching in 2022. UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP national vice-president, Radha Mohan Singh was also present at the meeting. While speaking at the event, CM Yogi Adityanath praised the work done by his party workers in developing UP and giving it a good reputation pan-India.

Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

With BJP under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have rushed to challenge the rule of BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

