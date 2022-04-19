Bhupesh Baghel Urges Participation Of Religious Leaders In Processions To Avert Violence

Amid the rising incidents of communal clashes across India, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress veteran Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday stated that incidents of violence are taking place because the processions are not being led by "religious or social people." ANI quoted Baghel urging "influential social and religious leaders" to lead such processions to evade such conflicts. Chhattisgarh CM's remarks come in the backdrop of numerous stone-pelting incidents that took place in various states, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and others.

"The religious processions are not being led by religious or social people, that's why such incidents of violence take place. I urge influential social and religious leaders to lead such processions," ANI quoted Bhupesh Baghel saying.

Stone pelting incidents reported across Indian states

Groups of mobs hurled stones during religious processions in various states such as Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Karnataka's Hubli, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, and Maharashtra's Mumbai, Rajasthan's Karauli, Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Numerous videos of mobs pelting stones and using rods and lathis during the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions have been accessed by Republic TV. Cities like Hubli and Khargone have imposed Section 144 and curfew in a bid to bring the situation under control.

In the recent turns of events in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence, the FIR by the Delhi Police revealed that the procession was being carried out peacefully until it reached Jama Masjid and clashes ensued after both sides got into a heated debate over the movement of the crowd. CCTV footage accessed by Republic showed miscreants collected lathis, tools and rods the night before the procession. Home Minister Amit Shah has also directed the police to carry out a detailed probe into the sensitive matter and hold the perpetrators responsible at the earliest. The Crime Branch has taken up the case and has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles.

Bhupesh Baghel meets Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel met Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Monday, April 18 to seek clearances for a coal block allotted to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh. The Chhattisgarh government in a statement said Baghel assured Raut of full support as soon as possible.