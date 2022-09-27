Bhupesh Baghel 'warns' Central Agencies From Hassling People In Chhattisgarh; Sparks Row

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Monday sparked a row by warning of action against officials of the central investigative agencies including the ED and Income Tax department. Addressing a gathering at the Agrasen Festival in Bhilai Nagar, he highlighted that there was a limit to tolerating the action taken by the central agencies. Thereafter, he exhorted people to visit any police station in the state and file a case against any official of the central agencies who they feel is harassing them unnecessarily.

Bhupesh Baghel remarked, "If someone does wrong, punish them but you can't run govt by creating an environment of fear. Today that environment prevails across the country. There are protests against ED and I-T. WB passes resolution against them in Assembly. People are taking to the streets now."

"How long will we be scared? How long will we tolerate it? There is no need to be scared of DRI, ED, or I-T. If you are unnecessarily hassled, I assure you in the capacity of the Chhattisgarh CM that if that officer is hassling you, lodge an FIR in any police station in Chhattisgarh. I assure you that action will be taken against him," the Chhattisgarh CM added.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM says, "...How long will we be scared? How long will we tolerate it? No need to fear DRI, ED, IT. If you're hassled unnecessarily, as Head of Chhattisgarh Govt I assure you - lodge FIR against such an officer at any PS in the state & action will be taken." pic.twitter.com/dr9wV68WGD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 26, 2022

Raids in Chhattisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel's statement assumes significance in the wake of the I-T raids which were carried out in Raipur, Durg, Mahasamund, and other places earlier this month. These locations were linked to some steel and coal traders and civil contractors. In June-July, the I-T department also conducted searches at locations connected to Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office Saumya Chaurasia and businessman Surya Kant Tiwari. Incidentally, Chaurasia's premises were raided in the last two years as well.

Resolution against central agencies

On September 19, the West Bengal government tabled a resolution against the central agencies in the wake of heat on TMC leaders. Claiming that the central agencies are selectively targeting leaders of the ruling party in the state and creating an atmosphere of fear, the resolution affirmed that this was a part of a larger conspiracy to topple democratically-elected governments. As TMC has an overwhelming majority, the resolution was passed with 189 MLAs voting in its favour and 69 against it.