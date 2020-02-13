'Contemplate & Take A Decision': Bhupinder Hooda Warns Congress After Delhi Polls Drubbing

Warning the Congress leadership on Thursday, Gandhi family loyalist Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that deep contemplation is required if the party wishes to play a role at a national level. Speaking to news agency ANI, Hooda said that Congress' condition in Delhi, as well as the national level, needs a deep contemplation and a decision. He also extended his wishes to Delhi's CM elect Arvind Kejriwal.

He said: "The mandate has to be respected. I extend my good wishes to Kejriwal and I hope he will help in the all-round development of Delhi. As far as Congress party is concerned, we got zero last year and this year also we got zero. This is an issue to contemplate and take a decision. There should be a reinvention on Congress. The country needs Congress, now they need to rethink and finally build a strategy."

In-House rebellion in Congress?

As AAP bagged 62 seats in the assembly election result, Sharmistha Mukherjee, party's Mahila Congress chief and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee sounded the bugle of rebellion, questioning the top brass and party bigwig P Chidambaram. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes for Kejriwal and AAP. Following this, a number of Congress leaders expressed dissatisfaction at the party's strategy including Mukherjee and young turks like Jaiveer Shergill. taking to Twitter, Shergill said that Congress should not find "happiness in BJP defeat." Other prominent faces like Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that its time for the Congress party to search for an "alternative".

Delhi assembly elections result

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night. While BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, up from three in 2015, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.

