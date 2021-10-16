Bhupinder Singh Hooda Claims BJP-JJP Govt In Haryana Has Done Nothing But Harass Farmers

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched an attack on the BJP-JJP government in the state and accused them of 'doing nothing but scams' during their two-year tenure. Addressing a program ahead of the launch of his 'Vipaksh Apke Samaksh' programme in Rohtak, Hooda accused the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government of 'harassing the farmers' and vowed the awaken public issues through his new programme.

"The BJP-JJP coalition government has failed completely in two years, the leader of opposition in the state. The government has done nothing but scams," he said. "We have started the 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' outreach programme to expose all anti-people policies and the failures of the government. We will awaken the government by raising issues highlighted by the people. The first such successful programme was held in Karnal, and the next would be in Jind, after the Ellenabad by-elections," the former CM added.

General public struggling with basic problems: Hooda

Highlighting the struggles of farmers, Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that the systematic procurement of paddy was not taking place in the state, and farmers were being compelled to sell their crops at low rates. "Farmers are forced to sell millet for Rs 800 to 1,000 per quintal, while the MSP is Rs 2,250 a quintal," he said. "Not only this, there is an outcry in entire Haryana for DAP fertiliser. Farmers have to wait in long queues for several hours but they are not getting the fertiliser," the leader added.

Moreover, the Congress leader claimed that apart from farmers, the general public was also struggling to deal with basic problems like those of electricity and water. The condition of roads in the entire state, including Rohtak, is pathetic. There is hardly any district in the state where roads are drivable, the Congress leader stated.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda will launch his 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' programme from Karnal on October 17, Sunday. During the session, he along with sitting and former Congress MLAs, will hold an open session during which they will interact with people and hear their grievances. The Congress will also spread awareness about the "wrong policies of the BJP-JJP coalition government" in the state during the session.

(With Agency Inputs)