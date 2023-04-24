Bhupinder Singh Hooda Exudes Confidence Of Congress' Win In Haryana, Says Party Fully Prepared

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress is fully prepared for the assembly elections, even if the polls are held today, and exuded confidence of registering a resounding win. The state is scheduled to go to polls towards the end of next year.

"Congress is fully prepared and we will register a resounding win...People of Haryana are eagerly waiting for the elections and have made up their mind to vote out the BJP-JJP alliance and form the Congress government," Hooda said.

Speaking on the ongoing protest of the country's top wrestlers in Delhi, the Congress leader said an impartial inquiry into the matter is necessary.

“It is an unfortunate situation if the sportspersons, who have brought glory to the entire country all over the world, have to protest like this," he said.

Country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, returned to protest site Jantar Mantar on Sunday and demanded that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government in Haryana, Hooda, who is also Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state, said the claims made by the government for payment within 72 hours after crop procurement, Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers and compensation for damages are nowhere visible on the ground.

“From Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal to Kurukshetra, I have myself talked to the farmers by going to many mandis. Mustard farmers had to sell their crop at Rs 500-1000 per quintal below MSP.

“Like mustard, wheat farmers are also facing problems. Earlier, the farmers were facing problems because the government portal was not running, now they are being hit by the imposition of value cut, lustre loss and non-uptake. The arrival of wheat in the mandis is in full swing but the process of lifting the grain is going on at a snail's pace,” he claimed.

The claim of payment within 72 hours by the government is proving to be completely baseless. The lifting is not happening because the government did not give the tenders for transport in time,” he added.

He said Haryana, which was ahead in several fields during the previous Congress regime, is today "number one in terms of unemployment, crime, drug menace and corruption".

If we talk about Hisar itself, several development works, including setting up of a power plant and building a university, took place in the area during the Congress tenure, he claimed.

But no such work of development was done during the past eight years of tenure of the BJP-led government, he claimed.

"Not only Hisar, this is the condition of the entire Haryana. In the last eight-and-a-half years, no power plant was built in the state, no medical college, no big university, Metro rail was not extended, no new railway line was built, no big project or big industry was established in Haryana," he added.