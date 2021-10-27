Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Manohar Lal Khattar and said that their seven-year tenure has been filled with failures. Launching an attack at the BJP-JJP government, Hooda fired seven questions at the leadership. From alleged scams to farmers’ protest and rising unemployment, Hooda sought replies from the alliance in power on several issues.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Hooda said, “The alliance partners have not fulfilled even a single promise during their term in office”. He said that the BJP-JJP coalition government has been the most corrupt, useless and failed government in the state’s history. He also announced that the opposition’s statewide programme (Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh) will be held on November 14 in Jind.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda poses 7 questions to govt

Hooda asked: “Why is the government repeatedly failing to give them MSP and fertilizers? Why is the government running away from high-level investigations on scams like paper leaks, cash for jobs and blank OMR sheets? Who is responsible for turning Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, investment and job creation, into a state with the highest unemployment?”

He further asked: “Why investment in the state is constantly declining?… Why are crimes continuously increasing in Haryana? Why no election promises were fulfilled? Why is Haryana’s ranking in the field of health and education continuously declining, compared to the neighbouring states?” Hooda listed each question one after the other and demanded the ruling government to answer him in terms of the issues raised.

Further hitting out at the government, Hooda alleged that the growth of the state have fell marginally in the last seven years. “Haryana was number one in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, prosperity, sports and development before 2014 but the state has now become number one in unemployment, crime and substance abuse,” Hooda stated.

Referring to the election manifestos of BJP and JJP, he said that the government forgot about the promises they made and alleged that the farmers of the state have been let down. “Both BJP-JJP have forgotten their manifestos… Farmers have been sitting on the streets for 11 months for their legitimate demands but the government has neither been given them MSP nor given them fertilizers,” Hooda said. Furthermore, Hooda also alleged that the crime rate in the state has surged under the BJP government. He stated that Haryana is currently among the top 3 states in the country in serious cases like crime, rape, murder, kidnapping, ethnic conflict against women, according to the NCRB data of 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI