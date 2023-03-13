Bhushan Desai, Son Of Uddhav Thackeray Trusted Aide, Joins Eknath Shinde Camp

In another setback to Uddhav Thackeray, Bhushan Desai, the son of his trusted aide Subhash Desai, joined the Eknath Shinde's camp on Monday. Notably, Subhash Desai has been considered among the top loyalists of Uddhav Thackeray’s family for the last several years.

“I have spoken to my father Subhash Desai. I have joined the Shinde camp because I like their working pattern,” Bhushan Desai said after officially joining the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The development came after the Election Commission last month recognised the Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the Shiv Sena name and the bow-and-arrow party symbol to the faction.

Uddhav Vs Shinde camp

After receiving a major setback from the Election Commission, the Uddhav camp approached the Supreme Court against the poll body’s decision, however, the apex court refused to stay the Election Commission’s order. Following this, the EC asked the Uddhav camp to continue with the ‘Flaming Torch’ symbol which was allotted to it when both factions were fighting to claim the Shiv Sena party name and symbol.

However, the Uddhav camp is likely to lose its claim on its ‘Flaming Torch’ symbol as another political party named ‘Samata Party’ has now moved to the Supreme Court, claiming that the symbol belongs to them.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday alleged the Election Commission is "completely compromised" and said its decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and allot it the bow and arrow symbol is dangerous for democracy.