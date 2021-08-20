Bhutia Demands Inner Line Permit In Sikkim, Slams CM For Not Raising The Issue With Centre

Footballer-turned-politician Bhaichung Bhutia has demanded Inner Line Permit (ILP) for Sikkim, lashing out at the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday for not raising the issue with the Centre during his visit to New Delhi. Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) chief Bhaichung Bhutia emphasised that most northeast states have the Inner Line Permit in place, and the state of Sikkim should also have it. He stated, "It is unfortunate that our CM did not think of raising the demand for the introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim" Bhutia additionally claimed, "Instead the CM gave a green signal to the centre to further dilute the provisions of Article 371F, which protects the rights of the Sikkimese people."

Bhutia stated that CM Tamang should have iterated all memorandum and demands submitted to the Centre during his visit to New Delhi. He stressed this as he believed that the people of Sikkim have every right to know the details.

Further, he added that the state government should have urged the Centre to reconsider introducing the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme in Sikkim as settlers from outside may take undue benefit from the scheme even as hardly any Sikkimese is likely to seek ration outside the state.

Image Credit: PTI