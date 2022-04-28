In what is a major Republic TV impact concerning the ongoing Bible controversy in Karnataka, the Clarence High School in Bengaluru has now lifted the mandatory teaching of the religious book in the school and has further withdrawn the clause concerning the same. This came just days after the school came under the scanner for making Bible lessons compulsory for students.

This development came just a few days after Republic TV reported on the same.

Addressing a press conference, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Bangalore, Peter Machado informed about the ongoing issue and said that some small groups are creating a divide in the society. "We are a little sad and hurt. This is a Christian-minority school running for the last 100 years. 75% of students are Christian students."

Further speaking on the allegations of conversions in the school, the Archbishop added, "No students of other religion has become Christian in our school. Some small groups are creating a divide in society. Many Hindus and Muslims are studying in our schools."

Machado also said that the government should probe and find out how many people have been converted in school in the last 100 years further alleging that there is a hidden agenda to make 'Christians look poor'.

'It is a clean school and religious background is important', Archbishop told Republic

The Archbishop also spoke to Republic TV and asserted that "it is a clean school and religious background is important". Adding that a press meet must be held with the parents of the school, he said that the school does not discriminate children and sees everyone as equal.

Speaking on Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh's comments, he said that the education minister should not make religious comments.

Parents appreciate teaching moral values to students: Principal of Clarence School

The Principal of the Clarence School, Jerry George also spoke on the withdrawal of the clause and claimed that it is an unaided Christian minority institution and is privately owned and run by the Clarence Education Trust.

"Majority of our students are from Christian families. Students from other religions are coming with full understanding that it's a Christian Minority school. Though moral education takes place once a week and parents have also appreciated teaching moral values. It has brought more admission to the school", he added.

It is pertinent to note that the school received flak after allegedly asking all the students to take part in Bible lessons compulsorily. Following this, the issue escalated into a serious row and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance of the matter.

Image: ANI/Republic