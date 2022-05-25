Bid To Corner Sambhaji Chhatrapati Over RS Polls: BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that political developments in Maharashtra over the upcoming polls to the Rajya Sabha were an attempt to corner former MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who was seeking support for his candidature.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a descendant of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had approached the Shiv Sena last week and sought its support to enter the Rajya Sabha.

The Sena had assured support to the former MP provided he joined the party, but he declined the proposal.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the party's Kolhapur district president Sanjay Pawar will be its second candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will go to polls on June 10, with the opposition BJP having the numbers to get two of its candidates elected.

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra have enough votes to secure one win each, while together they can win the sixth seat as well, for which the Sena has thrown its hat in the ring.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently said his party will support Sambhaji Chhatrapati or any other candidate chosen by the Shiv Sena in the Rajya Sabha polls.

On Wednesday, when asked about the political developments over the former MP's bid to contest the Rajya Sabha election, Fadnavis said, "The way this issue was first started by Sharad Pawar and the way it went ahead, I feel somewhere there was attempt to trap him (Sambhaji Chhatrapati) in all these happenings. However, it is their issue and I would not like to speak on it," he said.

To a query on Pawar's statement that those in power (at the Centre) were trying to divert the attention from issues like inflation and law and order, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government levies a tax of Rs 29 on petrol and diesel, while the central government charges Rs 19.

"Pawar Saheb should tell why they are not reducing the state tax. The inflation in Maharashtra is due to the state government government as it is levying Rs 29 tax on petrol and diesel. How can they ask about inflation when they can't even reduce Re 1 (on fuel).