'Bid To Disrupt Harmony': BJP Schools SAD(A) Chief Simranjit Mann Over His Comment On J&K

BJP slammed the remarks made by Shiromani Akali Dal (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann about the condition in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. He alleged that the BJP-led central government is harassing the common people. This was in wake of Mann being refused permission to visit the local court in Kathua on Monday. He had filed a petition challenging the administration's order denying him entry into the J&K in October.

BJP slams Simranjit Singh Mann

Mann said, "They (BJP leaders) are saying that J&K has become an integral part of India post abrogation of Article 370 but here a parliament member is not allowed to visit this part of the country, and restrictions are placed on me. I am going to contest the next parliament elections from Srinagar in 2024."

Reacting to this, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the SAD leader has always tried to disrupt harmony between Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab, and now he is trying to do the same in the valley. He added the situation in the Union Territory has improved and it is the result of the abrogation of Article 370 that he will be able to contest polls from Srinagar

Kavinder Gupta said, "Jammu and Kashmir was brought to the brink of destruction by the mistakes committed by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and history has witnessed this. Our people have faced the result of this for over 70 years now."

He further said, "Simranjit Singh Mann has always tried to disrupt the communal harmony between Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab, and now he’s trying to do the same in Jammu and Kashmir. The situation in the valley has been brought under control with many efforts and no one will be allowed to deteriorate it. He is making search efforts at the behest of foreign powers and won’t be allowed to do so. And when it comes to his contesting from Srinagar, it has only become possible after the abrogation of Article 370, so, he should act responsibly".

Notably, Mann reached Kathua on November 14 to appear before the chief judicial magistrate but was not allowed to move out of the hotel. Later, his representatives appeared in the court which decided to hear the case on November 29.

SAD Leader Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

In October, the Member of Parliament from Punjab's Sangrur was denied entry into Jammu and Kashmir on the orders of the district magistrate Kathua, Rahul Pandey. The magistrate issued an order under section 144 CrPC and cited that his visit was likely to cause “disturbance in public tranquillity”. Mann said he will raise the issue in Parliament during its next session.

The MP said he has every right to visit any part of the country and is going to contest the next parliament elections from Srinagar in 2024. "I will not give up my fight. If I am denied justice (by the court of CJM), then I will move the High Court and also the Supreme Court if needed," he said.