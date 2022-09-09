Bid To Falsely Implicate Suvendu Adhikari In Saradha Scam? BJP Puts Out Explosive Letter

Stepping up the heat on TMC, BJP accused Mamata Banerjee of pressurizing the West Bengal CID to falsely implicate Suvendu Adhikari in the Saradha chit fund scam. Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a copy of a letter written by Sarbani Mukherjee to the CBI and the NHRC on September 7. Her daughter Debjani Mukherjee has been languishing in the Dum Dum Central Correctional Home in connection with the Saradha case since April 22, 2013. Sarbani Mukherjee alleged that her daughter was threatened that cases will be filed against her if she doesn't level false charges against Adhikari.

The letter mentioned, "Recently I visited my daughter at the Dum Dum correctional home while Debjani Mukherjee apprised me that she is under tremendous pressure from the CID, West Bengal Police. On August 23, 2022, one CID officer namely Inspector Abhijit Mukherjee, O.C, SIT, Bhawani Bhawan, Kolkata met with my daughter in jail and created pressure upon her to say that (Saradha group owner) Sudipta Sen paid Rs.6 crore to Suvendu Adhikari, present Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Rs.6 crore to Sujan Chakraborty in her presence otherwise she would be implicated with further 9 cases already prepared."

"Apart from the same, the above CID officer told my daughter to become approver in her cases and give statement against many persons. Sir, my daughter has become scared. She never met Suvendu Adhikari of Sujan Chakraborty or has no knowledge of any monetary transaction," Sarbani Mukherjee alleged. Commenting on this, Malviya exuded confidence that her defeat in Nandigram was the beginning of the end of TMC rule in the state. However,

A desperate Mamata Banerjee is using Bengal CID to put pressure on under trials in the Sarada scam to implicate BJP’s LoP Suvendu Adhikari. She must realise her defeat at his hands in Nandigram was just the beginning of the end of her draconian regime in WB. She will fail, again. pic.twitter.com/iBoPnWHbok — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 9, 2022

The Saradha scam

The Saradha Group, a consortium of over 200 private companies, allegedly collected Rs.2460 crore from around 1.7 million investors from West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. The multi-crore ponzi scam came to light in 2013 when many people filed police complaints after being duped of their deposits. In the aftermath of the scandal, the West Bengal government instituted an inquiry commission to investigate the collapse. In May 2014, the Supreme Court transferred all investigations into the Saradha scam and other Ponzi schemes to the CBI to avoid political interference in the case.