BIG: AIADMK To Fight 2024 Lok Sabha Elections In Alliance With BJP

In a big development, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has made it clear that it will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Senior AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the alliance with the saffron party would continue for the general elections in 2024. It is pertinent to mention that AIADMK is the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

"AIADMK-BJP alliance is going on smoothly till now. There is no need to talk about it. Alliance will continue as long as time permits. So, till then the alliance between BJP and AIADMK will continue," Palaniswami added.

The BJP and the AIADMK fought the Lok Sabha elections together in 2019. They also contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly jointly.

Recently, BJP extended support to AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu in the Erode bypoll in Tamil Nadu. BJP state chief K Annalamalai urged party leaders and workers to "work hard" for the alliance's success.

"On behalf of the National Democratic Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its full support to Mr KS Thennarasu, who will contest the Erode-East Legislative Assembly Constituency by-election as an AIADMK candidate on the double leaf symbol," K Annamalai said in a press release. He also expressed gratitude to AIADMK leaders and former CMs-- Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS).

BJP attempts to unite AIADMK

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, CT Ravi last week said, "A united AIADMK and BJP are much needed to defeat the DMK alliance in this bye-election. We have met both OPS and EPS and the meeting was good as we conveyed something to them on behalf of the party’s national President JP Nadda."

"We have asked them (OPS and EPS) to work unitedly to defeat DMK for the Tamilians. We also tried to convince them to stay united," he added. Apparently, for the first time, the saffron had openly admitted to making attempts to unite the AIADMK factions, as earlier they have termed the latter’s conflict their “internal matter”.