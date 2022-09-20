In a key development on Tuesday, the Centre issued its first response on the demand for a probe into Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann allegedly being deplaned in Germany. Speaking to the media, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted that the facts have to be verified as the incident took place on international soil. At the same time, he expressed willingness to investigate the matter if required.

Commenting on the possibility of a probe into the deplaning of Bhagwant Mann, Jyotiraditya Scindia opined, "This was an incident that took place on international soil. We have to make sure we verify facts. Up to Lufthansa to provide data. I'll certainly, based on request sent to me, look into it."

Bhagwant Mann faces ire of opposition

The controversy came to the fore when SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal cited a media report claiming that Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight that was scheduled to depart from Frankfurt. While an unnamed co-passenger quoted in the said news item asserted that the Punjab CM wasn't allowed to board the aircraft as he was in an inebriated state, AAP dubbed it fake news. It referred to a Twitter response by Lufthansa that read, "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change".

Subsequently, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to Scindia requesting him to initiate a probe to verify the facts regarding the deplaning of Mann. He opined, "If it (the news of the Punjab CM being drunk) were true, it is certainly a bad reflection on the office Bhagwant Mann is holding. Therefore, I would request you to kindly initiate an inquiry for verification of this news from the Lufthansa Airlines as it involves not only an individual but the office he represents and such a conduct needs to be deprecated".

Here is Congress leader Partap Bajwa's letter to Scindia:

Amid this row, Bhagwant Mann announced that he will seek a vote of confidence on September 22. Linking this to the deplaning controversy, SAD president Sukhbir Badal stressed, "CM Bhagwant Mann should not enact the drama of a confidence vote as bribery allegations can only be verified by an inquiry of CBI or HC and no purpose can be achieved by calling a special session of Vidhan Sabha. This is a diversionary tactic to take attention away from the Germany fiasco".