Big Blow For KCR As Ex-aide Eatala Rajender Quits TRS & Assembly; BJP Switch On Cards

Addressing a press conference on Friday, ex-Telangana Minister and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's former aide Eatala Rajender announced his resignation from TRS as well as the Assembly. This comes just 4 days after he met BJP national president JP Nadda at the latter’s Delhi residence in the presence of state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy and former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy. Speculation is rife that the three-time Huzurabad MLA will join BJP very soon.

Live : Eatala Rajender Press Meet from Shameerpet Residence.https://t.co/UueHVUDuCl — Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) June 4, 2021

Land-grabbing allegations led to ouster from Cabinet

A founder member of TRS, Rajender played a key role in the Telangana statehood movement. While he served as the state's Finance Minister during KCR's first term as the Chief Minister, he was allocated the Health Ministry in 2019. The trouble ensued when some farmers in the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district levelled land-grabbing allegations against the Minister. The Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited, owned by Rajender's family, has been accused of encroaching on 66 acres of assigned land.

Moreover, the Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited allegedly constructed huge poultry shed, platforms and structures without obtaining non-agriculture land conversion proceedings as per the Telangana Non-Agriculture Land Conversion Act, 2006. This reportedly caused a huge loss to the exchequer. Subsequently, KCR ordered an inquiry into the allegations by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Vigilance DGP Poornachander Rao and sacked Rajender from the Cabinet on May 2. A day later, the state government formed a three-member panel led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to inquire into the allegations of land-grabbing charges.

Since his fallout with TRS leaders, he was courted by several political parties in the state including Congress, BJP and Telangana Jana Samithi. On May 30, his wife Etela Jamuna countered the charge that the former Health Minister had illegally occupied the land of backward sections of the society. She asserted, "When my husband has fought for the well-being of the backward classes, why would he grab land from the same poor people?"

Moreover, she contended that the people of Telangana are worried about what the TRS government is trying to prove against Rajender and his family. She said, "We do not hold any land apart from what we have bought. I challenge the government to prove the contrary. Even during a Covid pandemic, the government is trying to put the blame of land grabbing on a health minister who worked for the welfare of the people of Telangana," Etela Jamuna added.