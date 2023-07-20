Big Blow To Sharad Pawar: All 7 NCP MLAs In Nagaland Extend Support To Ajit Pawar

In a major setback to Sharad Pawar, seven NCP MLAs of Nagaland extended their support to Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction. Nagaland Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National Secretary Brijmohan Srivastava and Nagaland party President Wanthung Odiyo along with party workers met Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and extended their support. They expressed to work and strengthen the NCP under the leadership of Ajit Pawar.



NCP Spokesperson Brijmohan Srivastava said, "We met our leader and Working President of NCP Praful Patel this morning and an affidavit from seven MLAs was handed over to Praful Patel which mentioned the support of Nagaland NCP Unit to the JAit Pawar faction. This support to Ajit Pawar is a huge setback to the Sharad Pawar faction as the elected representatives (MPs and MLAs) are the face of any political party and till now the numbers are in favour of Ajit Pawar. 42 MLAs from Maharashtra, one from Jharkhand (Kamlesh Tiwari), seven from Nagaland and one from Kerala have given their support to Ajit Pawar camp."



"The discussions amongst Nagaland MLAs were on for the last two weeks but the major decision was taken after Sharad Pawar participated in the opposition alliance meeting in Bangalore. The MLAs didn't like it and many leaders of the party were against this decision of Sharad Pawar. A major part of NCP belives that Ajit Pawar's decision to join the NDA was correct and therefore, this sudden decision was taken. The NCP cadre in this state will help NDA to win 2024 Elections." he added.



Delhi NCP In-charge and national spokesperson Sonia Doohan told Republic, "They were already supporting BJP. They were in alliance in Nagaland with BJP and we wanted to take action against them for long. Now we have got this information today about them joining hands with Ajit Pawar. We will send out the letter for their disqualification soon. This is against the constitution of the Party. The matter is in ECI and they can't support anyone until and unless the decision comes on the Party and its Symbol. They fought the election under the leadership of Sharad Pawar and won it. So, this won't be tolerated."