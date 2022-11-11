Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena Leader Gajanan Kirtikar Set To Join Shinde Camp

Giving a massive setback to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena ahead of the BMC polls, MP Gajanan Kirtikar is all set to join Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp. According to the sources, Kirtikar will become part of the Shinde-led Sena on Friday in Ravindra Natya Mandir in Dadar. The development came after Kirtikar met Chief Minister Shinde earlier in September triggering the buzz over his possible switch.

Notably, Kirtikar leaving Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena would be a crucial development as he is currently serving as the national executive of the party. It is pertinent to mention that he has always been a Shiv Sena loyalist and was close to party supremo late Bal Thackeray and was also termed to be a close associate of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, Shinde in July this year walked away with 40 of the 55 Sena MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly turning the political scenario of the state. Following the crisis, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Chief Minister making way for Eknath Shinde to take over.

#BREAKING | Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar to join Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's camp; Big blow to Uddhav camp. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/GcYdDlcXgo — Republic (@republic) November 11, 2022

Gajanan Kirtikar met CM Shinde

Kirtikar's jump was predicted after he visited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence ‘Varsha’ for Ganapati darshan. Various media reports also suggested that Shinde had also called on Kirtikar at his Goregaon residence when he was recovering from a surgery.

Soon after Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar met Eknath Shinde, a leader belonging to his camp also hinted that one or two leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray camp are likely to join them after the Ganesh festival.

Kirtikar is a four-term MLA and a former minister of state for Home. He has also served the Lok Sabha as an MP twice from Mumbai North West. It is being speculated that Kirtikar's jump to Shinde camp came after he was upset over being sidelined in the party.