BIG: Capt Amarinder, Sunil Jakhar, Jaiveer Shergill Get Key BJP Posts After Quitting Cong

Months after leaving Congress, Jaiveer Shergill joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. Shergill was appointed the spokesperson by the BJP, as the saffron party named several prominent leaders who have switched over from Congress, in its new list of appointees.

In August, through a letter addressed to the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Shergill had resigned and said that the primary reason was that "the ideology and the vision of the current decision makers of the Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India".

Former Congress Stalwarts rewarded

Through a notification, the BJP announced the appointment of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Member of Parliament Sunil Jakhar as members of its national executive.

Sunil Jakhar, in May, had said 'good luck and goodbye' to Congress, casting aspersion about how Sonia Gandhi was handling the party affairs. Jakhar had asserted that party was facing 'existential crises' and yet 'no intent was seen' to save the party from the mess. In the same month, he joined BJP.

In November 2021, months ahead of Assembly Elections in Punjab, Capt Amarinder had via a 7-page letter resigned from the primary membership of the party, following his resignation as the Chief Minister of the state, on the pretext that he was hurt by conduct of party president Sonia Gandhi and her children — Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi.

Capt Amarinder had floated a new party--Punjab Lok Congress, and fought the Assembly election in alliance with the BJP. However, after the abysmal performance of the PLC in the polls, it merged with the BJP in September 2022.

Besides, BJP's Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh was also appointed member of the executive body. Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, it added.