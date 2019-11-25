Scoop | Cong-NCP-Sena To Meet Governor; Claims 160 MLAs' Support, Say Sources

In a major development, sources have reported that Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena along with Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, and NCP's Jayant Patil will reportedly leave for Raj Bhavan with a letter of support along with signatures of as many as 160 MLAs. The letter will reportedly be submitted at the Raj Bhavan after the Supreme Court verdict

Amidst complicated political scenario in Maharashtra, wherein BJP is confident of proving its number and NCP's Ajit Pawar assuring a stable government under NCP and BJP alliance, Congress is showing its strength. In what is being called a show of strength and unity by the Congress, the party on Sunday, November 24, released a video of its leader Ahmed Patel leading a mass of MLAs in the gallery of a hotel.

SC hearing on the matter

Following a crucial hearing on the legality of Maharashtra Government formation on Sunday, the Supreme Court has directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, to produce the following letters at 10.30 am tomorrow-

- Governor's order on November 23, inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a government

- The letter of Devendra Fadnavis to the Governor claiming a majority

A three-judge SC bench heard the petition of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP on Sunday at 11.30 AM, challenging Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation. Justice Ramana-led SC bench further said it will pass appropriate orders on Monday morning, November 25, following the submission of the letters sought by the court. Plea for an immediate floor test will be considered after considering the order of the Governor. Towards this, notice was issued to the Centre, Maharashtra govt, CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

